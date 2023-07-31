Rahul Mahajan Breaks Silence on Marriage Woes with Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan, son of Pramod Mahajan and former ‘Bigg Boss' contestant, has responded to the separation rumors with his wife, Natalya Ilina. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after Rahul's previous marriages to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly ended in divorce. However, recent media reports suggest that their marriage has hit a rough patch, and they might be heading for divorce.

Although the news of their divorce filing in 2022 has been circulating, Rahul neither confirmed nor denied the separation in his interview with an entertainment daily.

According to a source close to the couple, compatibility issues had existed between Rahul and Natalya from the beginning of their marriage. Despite trying to make it work, they eventually decided to part ways and filed for divorce last year. After the separation, Rahul was reportedly deeply affected by the breakup. However, a close friend of his mentioned that he is gradually getting back to his life and is hopeful of finding love again. Due to past experiences, he has chosen not to publicly discuss his personal life anymore. It's worth noting that Rahul and Natalya were previously seen together as a couple in the reality show 'Smart Jodi.'

