Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Mahajan Breaks Silence on Marriage Woes with Natalya Ilina

    Rahul Mahajan addresses separation rumors with Natalya Ilina, neither confirming nor denying divorce filing. He also aims to keep his life private because of his past experiences

    Rahul Mahajan Breaks Silence on Marriage Woes with Natalya Ilina ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Rahul Mahajan, son of Pramod Mahajan and former ‘Bigg Boss' contestant, has responded to the separation rumors with his wife, Natalya Ilina. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after Rahul's previous marriages to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly ended in divorce. However, recent media reports suggest that their marriage has hit a rough patch, and they might be heading for divorce.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts

    Although the news of their divorce filing in 2022 has been circulating, Rahul neither confirmed nor denied the separation in his interview with an entertainment daily. 
    According to a source close to the couple, compatibility issues had existed between Rahul and Natalya from the beginning of their marriage. Despite trying to make it work, they eventually decided to part ways and filed for divorce last year. After the separation, Rahul was reportedly deeply affected by the breakup. However, a close friend of his mentioned that he is gradually getting back to his life and is hopeful of finding love again. Due to past experiences, he has chosen not to publicly discuss his personal life anymore. It's worth noting that Rahul and Natalya were previously seen together as a couple in the reality show 'Smart Jodi.'

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

    Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? LEAKED video of Justin Bieber's wife shows off her 'baby bump' RBA

    Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? LEAKED video of Justin Bieber's wife shows off her 'baby bump'

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghav Lawrence's first look OUT; know release date MSW

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghav Lawrence's first look OUT; know release date

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday radiates as 'PARI' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana ATG EAI

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday radiates as 'PARI' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

    Recent Stories

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August 2023; Check out the new prices anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August 2023; Check out the new prices

    Stage set for Lalbhag flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    Stage set for Lalbagh flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary shunted after lathi charge on kanwariyas in Bareilly; his 21st transfer in a decade snt

    IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary shunted after lathi charge on kanwariyas in Bareilly; his 21st transfer in a decade

    Railway cop involved in train shooting had short fuse, confirms senior officer AJR

    Railway cop involved in train shooting had short fuse, confirms senior officer

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon