Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with the web series The Bads of Bollywood, which will stream from September 18. Actor Raghav Juyal plays an important role in the series and recently shared some interesting insights about Aryan’s on-screen persona.

Raghav Juyal’s Revelation

In an interview, Raghav revealed, “Aryan is scared of smiling in front of the camera. He rarely smiles while shooting because he prefers to maintain a serious attitude. But off-camera, with us, he is very expressive and has a child-like energy.”

Raghav added, “It’s become a habit for him to keep a stern look on camera, which all the girls and I really like. I even told him that one day I will definitely make him laugh while filming. He jokingly replied, ‘No, no brother, don’t do that.’ So every time we meet, I remind him that I’m going to make him laugh someday.”

This candid revelation offers a glimpse into Aryan’s personality behind the camera, showing a contrast between his serious on-screen presence and his playful nature off-screen.

Know who are the stars of 'The Bads of Bollywood'

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Bads of Bollywood' is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. Its co-producers and writers are Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will reportedly depict the world of dreamers struggling with the turmoil of the Hindi film industry. The series will feature Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in important roles. Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in cameo roles. The six-episode series will premiere on Netflix on September 18. Let us tell you that Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a video of a song 'Tenu Ki Pata', in which he has made his singing debut.