Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, drops a 13-track album that blends drama, romance, and high-energy beats, setting the perfect tone for its Netflix premiere on September 18

If you're a Bollywood music lover who lives for dramatic flair, sweeping romance, and foot-tapping beats, get ready to plug in your headphones. The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix’s upcoming series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, has dropped its much-anticipated 13-track album, and it’s everything a classic masala entertainer promises, but in sound.

Slated for release on September 18, the series is already creating waves with its bold name, high-octane drama, and now, a blockbuster album that mirrors the madness of Bollywood on-screen magic.

From Romance to Revenge: A Song for Every Mood

The album isn’t just a playlist, it’s a cinematic journey through the essence of Bollywood storytelling. With music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and guest tracks by Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta, the album blends traditional flair with new-age innovation.

Lyricist Kumaar leads the writing, joined by collaborators like Aryan Khan, Jasmin Sandlas, Dev Singh, and Akshat Verma, adding diverse voices and vibes to each song.

Star-Studded Vocals Meet Big Sound

The lineup is as impressive as a film award night. Expect chart-toppers like Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Jubin Nautiyal, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and even Aryan Khan, who makes a surprise singing cameo.

Some highlights from the album include:

“Badli Si Hawa Hai” – A breezy party track with Arijit Singh and Amira Gill.

“Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri” – A soulful ballad that’s all heart.

“Tenu Ki Pata” – A powerful anthem featuring Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

“Movie Scene” – A fierce rap-infused track with Karan Aujla, Vishal Dadlani, and Aryan Khan.

“Sajna Tu Baimaan” – A dance banger that brings Shilpa Rao and B Praak together.

Music That Feels Like a Bollywood Movie

With themes of heartbreak, ambition, betrayal, and passion, the album is being praised as a “Bollywood movie for your ears.” Whether you're into emotional ballads like “Ruseya” or hype tracks like “Who’s Your Daddy”, the album delivers on all fronts.

Anirban Sengupta’s sound design and Sudeepta Sadhukhan’s re-recording ensure a studio-quality experience.

Streaming Details

The full album of The Ba**ds of Bollywood is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and JioSaavn.

The Netflix series premieres on September 18, and with this soundtrack setting the tone, fans can expect a high-voltage drama filled with everything that defines Bollywood, music, masala, and madness.