Kangana Ranaut wished her Gen Z followers on Friendship Day after facing criticism over her 'Generation Gutter' remarks. Here's what the BJP MP and actress said about freedom, responsibility, and her recent interaction with young women.

Not long after sparking controversy over a statement about a generation of youngsters, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has turned the tables on Friendship Day with a thoughtful message on Instagram, expressing her views on the topic following a conversation about contemporary lifestyles and liberties.

Kangana Writes About Friendship Day in Light of Gym Conversation

As per Kangana, she came across two girls from Gen Z when meeting at the gym and their talk revolved around how they grew up in the digital era, with social media, online dating platforms, and artificial intelligence being part of their daily routine.

Speaking of the conversation, the actress revealed that the girls talked about their desire to have personal freedom amidst the evolving world. In response to their statements, Kangana pointed out that personal freedom should always go hand in hand with responsibility and concern for others.

Both parties have agreed that true freedom is impossible without responsibility, and, as a result of the discussion, she congratulated her "Gen-Z friends" on Friendship Day.

Remarks Days Later Message Follows ‘Generation Gutter’

Kangana’s latest post comes after her controversial remarks against some student protesters during demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination related issues.

In a series of social media posts she attacked the behaviour of the protesters and coined the term "Generation Gutter" accusing a section of today's youth of glorifying irresponsible lifestyles. Her words quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from supporters and critics alike.

Comments on Protesters Have Started Online Discussion

Furthermore, she has criticized the way these protesters have addressed their group as well as the language used by the same. The group addresses itself as “Cockroach Janta Party,” and this name is connected with something negative. In addition, it is quite logical to criticize the damage that has been caused to public property in accordance with Newton’s third law.

Her most recent post on Friendship Day seems to be more moderate in its stance, although it still highlights the connection between freedom and responsibility.