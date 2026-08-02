Rahul Gandhi shared a Friendship Day post with a K-pop finger heart, calling himself a 'student'. A day earlier, he slammed the government over exam paper leaks, demanding an apology from PM Modi for failing students and a broken education system.

Rahul Gandhi's Friendship Day Post Goes Viral

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked Friendship Day with a light-hearted social media post on Sunday that quickly drew attention for its playful use of the popular Korean finger heart gesture. Sharing a cheerful photograph of himself on his Instagram handle, Gandhi was seen making the signature K-pop-style finger heart sign.

Alongside the image, he posted a message embracing his self-described "student" persona. "Still a student, still learning something new every day. Today's lesson: it's Friendship Day and this is a heart. Happy Friendship Day, everyone. Lots of love!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users reacting to Gandhi's use of the widely recognised gesture associated with South Korean popular culture. The finger heart gesture, created by crossing the thumb and index finger to resemble a small heart, originated in South Korea. It later gained global popularity through K-pop artists and K-drama celebrities and is now widely used as a symbol of affection, appreciation and friendship, particularly among younger audiences and on social media platforms.

Slams Govt Over Exam Paper Leaks

Gandhi's Friendship Day post comes a day after he strongly criticised the central government over recurring competitive examination failures and paper leaks. In a post on X, he accused the government of failing students and questioned its handling of the education system.

"Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system," Gandhi wrote.

He also said, "Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them."

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi added, "And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students. He has not met a single grieving parent. He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper." He concluded, "India's students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology."

Parliament Passes Bill to Curb Malpractices

The remarks came amid continuing public concern over repeated examination paper leaks, cancelled tests and delays affecting competitive examinations across the country. In response to the issue, Parliament has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which introduces stricter penalties, mandates time-bound investigations and provides for fast-track courts to address examination-related malpractices. (ANI)