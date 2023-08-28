R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric'

R Madhavan shared The Vaccine War review after watching the film in New York. The actor applauded and wrote a rave review about the filmmaker and the starcast. The actor wrote a long heartfelt note reviewing the film and posted it on his Instagram handle.

Noted bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Vaccine War, premiered in New York recently. R Madhavan shared the first review of the film. The actor was one of the stars in the audience at the special screening of the film as part of the India for Humanity Tour. Madhavan took to Instagram and praised the film. He said he cheered, applauded and even cried while watching the film. The actor also lauded Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and the performance of Raima Sen in the movie.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, R Madhavan said, "Just saw THE VACCINE WAR and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made very first vaccine of India and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

He also added, "Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists (ladies) aptly and impact-fully."

Madhavan concluded the note by adding, "Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them. Do go and see the film in the theatres. Make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman who helped you survive the lockdown. The domestic help and the lovely women."

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is based on the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The Vaccine War is slated to release on September 28. The film will clash with Prabhas’ upcoming release, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

