Lauren Gottlieb, ABCD 2 star gets engaged to beau Tobias Jones post a dreamy proposal in Aruba

Lauren Gottlieb has made a joyful announcement regarding her engagement. The star, well-known for her appearance in Remo D’Souza’s film "ABCD 2" (Anybody Can Dance 2), has shared the exciting news that she has accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Displaying her happiness on Instagram, Lauren revealed images from the enchanting proposal that unfolded in Aruba. In conjunction with the delightful proposal photographs, Lauren took to penning a heartfelt message, divulging aspects of their romantic journey and expressing her anticipation for the wonderful times that lie ahead.

The note commenced with the words, “A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever 💘." Lauren proceeded to share her sentiments towards Tobias: “Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!"

Lauren also reflected on their initial connection, revealing, “After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!"

ALSO READ: 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to premier on Prime Video on THIS date; read to know more on this riveting crime-thriller

Tobias reciprocated these feelings, expressing, “Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate."

ALSO READ: Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch

In the comments section, Lauren's friends showered the couple with warm congratulations. Rannvijay Singha shared, “Congratulations!!!!" Karishma Tanna Bangera exclaimed, “Omg omg omg congratulations baby doll❤️." Karan Tacker chimed in with, “Congratulations!!!" Drashti Dhami conveyed her excitement with, “Awwwwwwwwwwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".