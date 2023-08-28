Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bambai Meri Jaan' to premier on Prime Video on THIS date; read to know more on this riveting crime-thriller

    'Bambai Meri Jaan,' an Amazon Original crime drama series, premieres on Prime Video globally on September 14. Set in post-independence Mumbai, it follows a father-son duo entwined in law enforcement and organized crime

    Bambai Meri Jaan to premier on Prime Video on THIS date; read to know more on this riveting crime-thriller ATG
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Prime Video has unveiled the premiere date for its upcoming crime drama series titled "Bambai Meri Jaan." This Amazon Original series, consisting of 10 episodes, is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on September 14. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Media and Entertainment, the show's story originates from S. Hussain Zaidi. The creative minds behind the series are Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, with Saudagar also taking on the role of director.

    The series boasts a talented cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. "Bambai Meri Jaan" is a compelling crime thriller that revolves around a father and son, each representing different facets of a complex reality. The narrative delves into the timeless struggle between good and evil. Set in the post-independence era, the story follows the journey of Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), a young man caught between his father's law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own entanglement with organized crime.

    Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Prime Video, described "Bambai Meri Jaan" as an intricate tale of ambitions and desires, where the pursuit of power shapes individuals' decisions. Purohit expressed excitement about collaborating with Excel Media and Entertainment for the fifth time, highlighting their shared commitment to authentic and relatable storytelling. She anticipates that the series will resonate with audiences worldwide.

     

    Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Media and Entertainment noted that the series, set against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai, offers a gripping portrayal of the birth of the city's underworld. The show explores the age-old conflict between good and evil within the context of a newly liberated nation.

    Shujaat Saudagar, the creator of the show, emphasized the theme of nature versus nurture and the allure of dysfunctional relationships. He explained that "Bambai Meri Jaan" weaves a narrative about a family's growth amidst the challenges of post-independent Mumbai.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
