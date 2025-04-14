Harshita Kejriwal's JEE Advanced Rank and IIT Delhi Education

Career
Harshita Kejriwal is the daughter of AAP chief and Delhi's Ex CM Arvind Kejriwal. But she has created her own identity not just as a leader's daughter, but through her talent.
Harshita Kejriwal has been ahead in studies since childhood. She completed her schooling from DPS School, Noida. She scored 98% in 10th and 96% in 12th.
After the 12th board, Harshita Kejriwal secured an impressive rank of 3322 in India's toughest exam, IIT-JEE Advanced.
After this, Harshita Kejriwal was selected for Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi and there she stood third in her department.
Harshita received job offers from several big companies during her studies. After graduation from IIT in 2018, she joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an Associate Consultant.
During her work at BCG, she found it difficult to find healthy food due to her busy schedule. From here, she got the idea to make healthy-fresh food available to people.
Working on her idea, Harshita started a startup named Basil Health, which delivers customized healthy food to people through automated technology.
Today, Harshita Kejriwal's startup has more than 15 outlets and has served more than 1 million customers so far.
Harshita did not limit herself to her career, she often participated in AAP's campaign for her father in elections along with her mother Sunita Kejriwal.
Exam Prep: Best IIT-JEE Coaching Centers in Lucknow
Who is Mehul Choksi? Fugitive Diamond Trader in ₹13,500 Crore Scam
Distance, regular, and online programmes: Which one is better for you?
Ambedkar Jayanti: Life, Legacy and Teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar