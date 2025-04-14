Career

Harshita Kejriwal's JEE Advanced Rank and IIT Delhi Education

Harshita Kejriwal is the daughter of Arvind Kejriwal

Harshita Kejriwal is the daughter of AAP chief and Delhi's Ex CM Arvind Kejriwal. But she has created her own identity not just as a leader's daughter, but through her talent.

Harshita's CBSE Board 10th, 12th Marks

Harshita Kejriwal has been ahead in studies since childhood. She completed her schooling from DPS School, Noida. She scored 98% in 10th and 96% in 12th.

Harshita Kejriwal's impressive rank in JEE Advanced

After the 12th board, Harshita Kejriwal secured an impressive rank of 3322 in India's toughest exam, IIT-JEE Advanced.

Topper of her branch at IIT Delhi

After this, Harshita Kejriwal was selected for Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi and there she stood third in her department.

Harshita Kejriwal tops everywhere from studies to career

Harshita received job offers from several big companies during her studies. After graduation from IIT in 2018, she joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an Associate Consultant.

Healthy food-related idea becomes a startup

During her work at BCG, she found it difficult to find healthy food due to her busy schedule. From here, she got the idea to make healthy-fresh food available to people.

The beginning and success of 'Basil Health'

Working on her idea, Harshita started a startup named Basil Health, which delivers customized healthy food to people through automated technology.

More than 15 outlets of Basil Health

Today, Harshita Kejriwal's startup has more than 15 outlets and has served more than 1 million customers so far.

Harshita Kejriwal's contribution in politics with her father

Harshita did not limit herself to her career, she often participated in AAP's campaign for her father in elections along with her mother Sunita Kejriwal.

