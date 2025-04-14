Lifestyle

9 reasons why you should drink cardamom water on empty stomach

Cardamom

Cardamom is rich in nutrients. It contains Vitamin B6, Vitamin B3, Vitamin C, Zinc, Calcium, Magnesium, and Potassium.

1. Good for Improving Digestion

Drinking cardamom water on an empty stomach is good for improving digestion. It also helps prevent problems like gas trouble and bloating.

2. Helps Reduce Bad Cholesterol

Drinking cardamom water helps reduce bad cholesterol. It also helps control high blood pressure and protect heart health.

3. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

It helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the chance of glucose being stored as fat.

4. Lung Health

Cardamom water, which contains anti-inflammatory properties, is also good for lung health.

6. Boosts Immunity

Cardamom water, which is rich in antioxidants, also helps boost immunity.

7. Reduces Belly Fat

Drinking cardamom water is good for preventing fat accumulation in the lower abdomen. It is best to drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.

8. Reduces the Risk of Cancer

Cardamom, which is rich in antioxidants, can also help prevent certain types of cancer.

9. Reduces Bad Breath

Cardamom, which contains anti-bacterial properties, also helps to get rid of bad breath. Therefore, drinking cardamom water after meals is beneficial to avoid bad breath.

