9 reasons why you should drink cardamom water on empty stomach

Lifestyle
Cardamom is rich in nutrients. It contains Vitamin B6, Vitamin B3, Vitamin C, Zinc, Calcium, Magnesium, and Potassium.
Drinking cardamom water on an empty stomach is good for improving digestion. It also helps prevent problems like gas trouble and bloating.
Drinking cardamom water helps reduce bad cholesterol. It also helps control high blood pressure and protect heart health.
It helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the chance of glucose being stored as fat.
Cardamom water, which contains anti-inflammatory properties, is also good for lung health.
Cardamom water, which is rich in antioxidants, also helps boost immunity.
Drinking cardamom water is good for preventing fat accumulation in the lower abdomen. It is best to drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.
Cardamom, which is rich in antioxidants, can also help prevent certain types of cancer.
Cardamom, which contains anti-bacterial properties, also helps to get rid of bad breath. Therefore, drinking cardamom water after meals is beneficial to avoid bad breath.
