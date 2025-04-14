Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

Read Full Article

Bollywood's popular couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are often in the news for one reason or another. For a long time, there were rumors that the two were about to get divorced. However, seeing them together now, it seems that this was just a rumor. In the meantime, we are going to tell you such a story, after hearing which everyone will be shocked. Actually, an actress had cut her wrist to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, after which there was a lot of uproar.

What was the whole matter?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Just as Abhishek’s wedding procession was about to leave from his residence, 'Pratiksha', an actress named Janhvi Kapoor, who had worked as a background dancer in a song from the film Dus—claimed that Abhishek had already married her. She even attempted to file a case against him at the Juhu police station. However, due to a lack of evidence, the police did not register the complaint.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Abhishek had said this in clarification

After this, Janhvi even tried to commit suicide by cutting the veins of her hand. After this, she was taken to the hospital. However, when Abhishek came to know about this, he clearly denied it. At the same time, after this, the police also registered an FIR against Janhvi under section 309 for attempting suicide.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married each other in the year 2007. He has a daughter from this marriage, whose name is Aaradhya. However, for some days, rumors are flying that distances have arisen between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The reason behind this was being said to be the closeness between Abhishek and his film 'Dasvi' co-actress Nimrat Kaur. However, these were just speculations.

ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in front of media: 'Stop behaving like Aradhya..' [WATCH]

Latest Videos