user
user icon

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

The actress cut her wrist to stop Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. The actress claimed that Abhishek had married her, which caused a lot of uproar. Read full story here.

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Bollywood's popular couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are often in the news for one reason or another. For a long time, there were rumors that the two were about to get divorced. However, seeing them together now, it seems that this was just a rumor. In the meantime, we are going to tell you such a story, after hearing which everyone will be shocked. Actually, an actress had cut her wrist to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, after which there was a lot of uproar.

What was the whole matter?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Just as Abhishek’s wedding procession was about to leave from his residence, 'Pratiksha', an actress named Janhvi Kapoor, who had worked as a background dancer in a song from the film Dus—claimed that Abhishek had already married her. She even attempted to file a case against him at the Juhu police station. However, due to a lack of evidence, the police did not register the complaint.

ALSO READ:  Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Abhishek had said this in clarification

After this, Janhvi even tried to commit suicide by cutting the veins of her hand. After this, she was taken to the hospital. However, when Abhishek came to know about this, he clearly denied it. At the same time, after this, the police also registered an FIR against Janhvi under section 309 for attempting suicide.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married each other in the year 2007. He has a daughter from this marriage, whose name is Aaradhya. However, for some days, rumors are flying that distances have arisen between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The reason behind this was being said to be the closeness between Abhishek and his film 'Dasvi' co-actress Nimrat Kaur. However, these were just speculations.

ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in front of media: 'Stop behaving like Aradhya..' [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Will blow up his car': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed shk

'Will blow up his car, kill him': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Update: Show to premiere in July, shooting begins in May - Details inside NTI

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Update: Show to premiere in July, shooting begins in May — Details inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic 'Chammak Challo' performance [WATCH] NTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic ‘Chammak Challo’ performance [WATCH]

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

Crown actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship ATG

'Crown' actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship

Recent Stories

Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon AJR

Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025 dmn

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions ATG

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy: What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH) shk

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features MEG

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon