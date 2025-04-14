IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals equal Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unwanted record in the tournament

Read Full Article

Following the loss against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) equalled the record of losing most matches at home venue along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the history of the cash-rich league.

A memorable 89-run knock by Karun Nair on his Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback went in vain as an unbelievable batting collapse towards the end, which included a hat-trick of run outs, cost Delhi Capitals (DC) a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday by 12 runs.

With this win, DC's four-match winning streak was broken, and they are in second place. MI has moved to seventh place with two wins and four losses.

Also read: IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against MI

DC and RCB share equal number of home losses in IPL

The Capitals' loss in the 29th clash of the ongoing IPL 2025 was number 45 for the Axar Patel-led side at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is equivalent to RCB's total losses at their home venue. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost 45 matches at M. Chinnaswammy Stadium.

The other teams to lose most matches at a particular venue are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (38 defeats at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata) and Mumbai Indians (34 losses at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai).

How DC lost to MI?

Recapping the match, a fifty from Tilak Varma, along with impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, propelled the Mumbai Indians (MI) to score 205/5 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During the run chase of 206 runs, DC had a rough beginning as Jake Fraser McGurk's dry spell continued with a golden duck, as his shot found the hands of Will Jacks in the cover area, giving Deepak Chahar his first wicket. DC was 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

Apart from Karun Nair, only Abishek Porel managed to score 33 runs, while all the other batters struggled to make runs. A hat-trick of run-outs secured the game for MI as DC finished at 193 in 19 overs, with Mohit Sharma being run out for zero by Santner. MI triumphed by 12 runs.

Also read: IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla hails RCB's Virat Kohli's masterclass run-chase against RR

Latest Videos