'Will blow up his car, kill him': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again received death threat on Monday. According to reports, an unknown individual sent a threatening message to the transport department's official WhatsApp number, claiming they would blow up the actor's car with a bomb.

The disturbing message was received at the Worli office of the transport department in Mumbai, prompting immediate concern. Authorities have taken swift action, and a case has been registered at the Worli police station against the unidentified sender.

According to police, the message warned of plans to enter Khan’s residence and kill him, as well as blow up his vehicle using a bomb.

An investigation has been launched to identify and locate the person behind the threat.

Series of death threats to Salman Khan

Intense security measures have been put in place for Salman Khan since the start of receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April 2024, two men associated with the gang fired shots outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident made him install bulletproof glass at his home with advanced CCTV systems to monitor the surroundings to protect him from the unexpected dangers.

In June 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to assassinate him while he was traveling to his farmhouse in Panvel. These threats, combined with the tragic assassination of his friend and politician Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, further got things out of control in Salman Khan's safety.

Salman Khan on death threats:

Salman Khan also broke silence on the death threats and attacks on him and the security measures taken to protect him. He expressed the situation, stating, "It was very difficult to travel with heightened security everywhere. But I had to push to finish my work commitments.''

He also reacted to the death threats against Salman Khan due to death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. He said, ''Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai." which means, "It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all."

