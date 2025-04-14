user
user icon

'Will blow up his car, kill him': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received fresh death threat on Monday where the accused claimed they would blow up the actor's car with a bomb.

'Will blow up his car': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again received death threat on Monday. According to reports, an unknown individual sent a threatening message to the transport department's official WhatsApp number, claiming they would blow up the actor's car with a bomb.

The disturbing message was received at the Worli office of the transport department in Mumbai, prompting immediate concern. Authorities have taken swift action, and a case has been registered at the Worli police station against the unidentified sender.

According to police, the message warned of plans to enter Khan’s residence and kill him, as well as blow up his vehicle using a bomb.

An investigation has been launched to identify and locate the person behind the threat.

Series of death threats to Salman Khan

 

Intense security measures have been put in place for Salman Khan since the start of receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April 2024, two men associated with the gang fired shots outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident made him install bulletproof glass at his home with advanced CCTV systems to monitor the surroundings to protect him from the unexpected dangers. 

In June 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to assassinate him while he was traveling to his farmhouse in Panvel. These threats, combined with the tragic assassination of his friend and politician Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, further got things out of control in Salman Khan's safety. 

ALSO READ: Sikandar REVIEW: Salman Khan, Rashmika's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

Salman Khan on death threats:

Salman Khan also broke silence on the death threats and attacks on him and the security measures taken to protect him. He expressed the situation, stating, "It was very difficult to travel with heightened security everywhere. But I had to push to finish my work commitments.''

He also reacted to the death threats against Salman Khan due to death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. He said, ''Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai." which means, "It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all."

Also read: Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Update: Show to premiere in July, shooting begins in May - Details inside NTI

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Update: Show to premiere in July, shooting begins in May — Details inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic 'Chammak Challo' performance [WATCH] NTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic ‘Chammak Challo’ performance [WATCH]

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

Crown actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship ATG

'Crown' actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born' ATG

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born'

Recent Stories

Unique Modern Indian Baby Girl Names With Meanings iwh

Unique Baby Girl Names: Find the Perfect Name for Your Daughter

Nia Sharma Inspired Blouse Designs for Wedding Night iwh

Nia Sharma Inspired Blouse Designs for a Stunning First Night Look

Rafael M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines snt

Rafael-M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines

Mahira Sharma Backless Blouse Designs for Wedding Day iwh

Mahira Sharma Backless Blouse Designs for Wedding Day

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla hails RCB's Virat Kohli's masterclass run-chase against RR HRD

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla hails RCB's Virat Kohli's masterclass run-chase against RR

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon