Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Is Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' the best dance face-off till now? Watch

Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan had a riveting face-off in the viral video from the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shoot—the video for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song premieres in October. 

First Published Oct 24, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

A video clip of Bollywood lady superstars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's duet from the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shoot has gone viral on social media. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song is a replayed version of the original single from the 2007 film, which starred Vidya Balan as Manjulika. The current iteration will pit her against Madhuri. The replayed audio track was published on Wednesday, and the video will be released on Friday, October 25.

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise when they spotted Madhuri Dixit in the teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Furthermore, the teaser for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 included a scene in which she faced off against Vidya Balan. The footage of the two actors from the session has gone viral. 

Watch it here:

Aami Je Tomar 3.0 will be launched at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The single pledges to keep the original song's appeal in its current iteration. Pritam composed the song that Shreya Ghosal sings.

Here's the audio for Aami Je Tomar 3.0:

Vidya Balan discussed reconnecting with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series 17 years after the first instalment debuted in 2007. At the film's trailer premiere in Jaipur, the actor said: , "I would possess Bhushan (laughs). Thank you for bringing it to me. I have come back to the franchise after 17 years, and I am really happy about that. In these 17 years, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned me a lot of love and here's hoping that part 3 does the same for the next 17 years."

"And like Kartik said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was shot in Japiur, part 1 was also entirely shot in Jaipur. So Jaipur and the team share an old connection, and that is why we are doing the trailer launch event here. So, please make sure you reach the cinemas on November 1 to watch the movie, otherwise Manjulika will come to haunt you (laughs)," the actor said.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are going to compete with each other at the box office. Release of the films is scheduled on November 1st.

