Career

Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

9 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 9 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are at the end.

Tricky Puzzle Question: 1

I can fly if I'm in the air, but I drown if I go into the water. What am I?

A) Kite

B) Paper

C) Feather

D) Bird

Math Puzzle Question: 2

If 5+3 = 28,

6+2 = 48,

7+1 = 56,

then 9+3 = ?

A) 90

B) 108

C) 120

D) 84

Word Puzzle Question: 3

Which of the four words given below is different from the other three?

A) Book

B) Copy

C) Pen

D) Chair

Clock Based Question: 4

What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands when the time is 3:15 in a clock?

A) 7.5°

B) 15°

C) 30°

D) 45°

Blood Relation Question: 5

Pointing to a person, Mohit said, "His mother is the only sister of my father." What's the relation between Mohit and that person?

A) Cousin

B) Uncle-Nephew

C) Aunt

D) Father

Number Series Question: 6

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

A) 36

B) 40

C) 42

D) 50

Tricky Puzzle Question: 7

If one kilogram of iron and one kilogram of cotton are weighed, which will be heavier?

A) Iron

B) Cotton

C) Both are equal

D) Cotton will feel lighter when kept in the air

Reasoning Question: 8

If "TABLE" is written as "GZOVI", how will "CHAIR" be written?

A) XSRMT

B) XSZMT

C) XSRNT

D) XSRMV

Calendar Based Question: 9

If August 15, 2025, will be a Friday, what day will August 15, 2027, be?

A) Sunday

B) Monday

C) Tuesday

D) Saturday

Check the correct answers to all the questions here

1 Ans: B) Paper

2 Ans: B) 108

3 Ans: D) Chair

4 Ans: A) 7.5°

5 Ans: A) Cousin

6 Ans: C) 42

7 Ans: C) Both are equal

8 Ans: A) XSRMT

9 Ans: C) Tuesday

How to make a successful career in photography

Steve Jobs' must-read book list: 5 titles that shaped his vision

Career Guide: How to become a therapist in India after 12th

Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 8 challenging reasoning questions?