Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

Here are 9 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are at the end.
I can fly if I'm in the air, but I drown if I go into the water. What am I?
A) Kite
B) Paper
C) Feather
D) Bird
If 5+3 = 28,
6+2 = 48,
7+1 = 56,
then 9+3 = ?
A) 90
B) 108
C) 120
D) 84
Which of the four words given below is different from the other three?
A) Book
B) Copy
C) Pen
D) Chair
What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands when the time is 3:15 in a clock?
A) 7.5°
B) 15°
C) 30°
D) 45°
Pointing to a person, Mohit said, "His mother is the only sister of my father." What's the relation between Mohit and that person?
A) Cousin
B) Uncle-Nephew
C) Aunt
D) Father
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A) 36
B) 40
C) 42
D) 50
If one kilogram of iron and one kilogram of cotton are weighed, which will be heavier?
A) Iron
B) Cotton
C) Both are equal
D) Cotton will feel lighter when kept in the air
If "TABLE" is written as "GZOVI", how will "CHAIR" be written?
A) XSRMT
B) XSZMT
C) XSRNT
D) XSRMV
If August 15, 2025, will be a Friday, what day will August 15, 2027, be?
A) Sunday
B) Monday
C) Tuesday
D) Saturday
1 Ans: B) Paper
2 Ans: B) 108
3 Ans: D) Chair
4 Ans: A) 7.5°
5 Ans: A) Cousin
6 Ans: C) 42
7 Ans: C) Both are equal
8 Ans: A) XSRMT
9 Ans: C) Tuesday
