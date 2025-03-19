Neelam to Bhagyashree: Salman Khan's co-stars then & now [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Salman Khan in films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil Tera Aashiq, is 57 years old. However, Madhuri has maintained herself at this age.
Amrita Singh, who appeared in only one film Suryavanshi with Salman Khan, is 67 years old. Amrita has gained a lot of weight now and it is not easy to recognize her.
Neelam Kothari worked with Salman Khan in the film Ek Ladka Ek Ladki. Neelam is now 55 years old and still looks beautiful.
Bhagyashree, who worked with Salman Khan in the film Maine Pyar Kiya, is 56 years old. Bhagyashree looks amazingly beautiful even at this age.
Revathi, who appeared in the film Love with Salman Khan, is 58 years old. It is difficult to recognize Revathi now. Now she is directing films.
Salman Khan is currently in discussion about his film Sikandar. 3 songs of the film have been released. Salman's fans are eagerly waiting to see the film.
Salman Khan's film Sikandar will be released in theaters on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. Rashmika Mandanna is in the lead role in Sikandar, which has a budget of 400 crores.
