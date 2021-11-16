  • Facebook
    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. This piece of information was declared by the Chief Minister of Karnataka  Basavaraj Bommai. Read to know further about the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
    Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away last month at the age of 46, will be awarded the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, saying that the state government has decided to honour the late actor with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously. 

    The Karnataka Ratna award is the state's highest civilian award. The tweet further read that the actor was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar. He was cremated with state honors last month. He was also the star of movies like  Mourya, Arasu, Raamand Anjani Putra and is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two kids. 

    The actor will be the 10th recipient of the state's award. The fourth highest civilian honour was previously given to Veerendra Heggade in 2009. He was considered to be Kannada's biggest star. Puneeth was the youngest child of the thespian and had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.

    Thousands of his fans were spotted at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru to pay the last respects to the actor. To talk about the actor, he will always be remembered for his humble nature and gentlemanly attitude. He has always been an inspiration for many stars, right from a very young age. His acting in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was highly acclaimed.

    Meanwhile, four people in the stater of Karnataka were able to get back their vision as they got the eyes donated by the late actor. The actor was fondly addressed as Appu followed the footsteps of his dad Dr Rajkumar and his mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar in donating eyes after their demise. 

    Doctors who cut the cornea transplanted the same into four patients who were corneal blind. Each eye was used to treat dual patients by creating a separation between the deeper and the superior layers of the cornea.

