Priyanka Chopra was bullied during her teenage years in the US? Know the story in detail

The superstar of the Citadel had a difficult time growing up in the US. Even her schoolmates had discriminated against her and harassed her.

Actress Priyanka Chopra spoke up for the first time about the cruel and racist remarks she encountered while a student at a school in the US when she was a teenager. She described how some mean girls' tormented her with racist slurs and accused her of dating a male they loved in a recent podcast.

Priyanka discussed the bullying with Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy. When Alex questioned Priyanka about the precise reason she was being bullied, Priyanka responded, "It's always about a boy." She claimed that although she was not even permitted to leave her house after school, the other girls believed she had spent the weekend with a boy.

The actress said, "These girls just started taking me on. What they started saying instead of 'b*tch stay away from my man', they started using racial slurs. Like, 'I smell curry', 'Ooh, I smell curry walking down the hallway', and 'I don't think she had the time to shower'. Nasty, racial things. Then it became just bullying, pushing against lockers, and writing something nasty in the bathroom stalls. Things like mean girl stuff that high school is made of,"

Priyanka then decided to 'pack her bags and return' to India. "I was like 'fu** you America, I am going back to India, and I'm glad that I did as it kick-started my whole career,".

