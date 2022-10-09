Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza

    Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is an owner of an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. Her recent video she shared on social media, gave a glimpse of the restaurant kitchen. 

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram video where she can be seen attempting to cook. Sona is an Indian restaurant owned by Priyanka Chopra in New York. She showed a glimpse of the kitchen in her most recent video.

    The well-known actress Priyanka Chopra is now experiencing success in her personal and professional life. The international legend is working on some really intriguing acting roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood. On a personal level, Priyanka is presently embracing her new position as a mother after giving birth to her first child, Malti Marie, early this year. She also transitioned to entrepreneurship by opening Sona, an Indian restaurant, in New York City's Flatiron district.

    Also Read: Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

    To the delight of her fans, Priyanka Chopra posted a humorous video on her official Instagram account. In the video, the actress invited her viewers into Sona's kitchen, where she is seen attempting to assist her cooks as they prepare some sizzling hot kebabs and a few other items.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    “Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!” Priyanka Chopra captioned her post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SONA (@sonanewyork)

    Priyanka Chopra spoke with her cooks as they prepared Indian and French cuisine while wearing a brown striped suit. Before beginning her entertaining conversation with the chefs about the meal they were making, the actress warned the spectators, "Do not try this at home." Priyanka even spent some time helping the cooks prepare the food before sampling some of the restaurant's specialties.

    Also Read: KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SONA (@sonanewyork)

    Priyanka Chopra’s work front
    The forthcoming road movie Jee Le Zaraa will mark the outstanding actress's swift return to Bollywood. It is claimed that the women-focused film, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the key parts, is a spiritual successor to the well-liked movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara from 2011. She also appears in the forthcoming romantic comedy series It's Coming Back To Me and the highly anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel, directed by the Russo Brothers.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives Goodbye actress shares poolside pics netizen ask Where's Vijay Deverakonda? RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

    Salman Khan dances to Pushpa The Rise song Saami Saami with Goodbye actors Rashmika Mandanna Neena Gupta drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan dances to ‘Saami Saami’ with ‘Goodbye’ actors Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta

    Tara Vs Bilal trailer Harshvardhan Rane Sonia Rathee are here with their slice of life film drb

    Tara Vs Bilal trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee are here with their slice-of-life film

    Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu face for the first time snapped with hubby Gautam at airport drb

    Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

    Megastar Cheeranjivi thanks Salman Khan for Godfather watch the special video here drb

    Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

    Recent Stories

    Day after EC 'freeze', Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to go into a huddle

    Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to go into a huddle

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives Goodbye actress shares poolside pics netizen ask Where's Vijay Deverakonda? RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day - adt

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Wishes messages status drb

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, status

    Recent Videos

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon