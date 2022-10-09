Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is an owner of an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. Her recent video she shared on social media, gave a glimpse of the restaurant kitchen.

Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram video where she can be seen attempting to cook. Sona is an Indian restaurant owned by Priyanka Chopra in New York. She showed a glimpse of the kitchen in her most recent video.

The well-known actress Priyanka Chopra is now experiencing success in her personal and professional life. The international legend is working on some really intriguing acting roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood. On a personal level, Priyanka is presently embracing her new position as a mother after giving birth to her first child, Malti Marie, early this year. She also transitioned to entrepreneurship by opening Sona, an Indian restaurant, in New York City's Flatiron district.

Also Read: Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

To the delight of her fans, Priyanka Chopra posted a humorous video on her official Instagram account. In the video, the actress invited her viewers into Sona's kitchen, where she is seen attempting to assist her cooks as they prepare some sizzling hot kebabs and a few other items.

“Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!” Priyanka Chopra captioned her post.

Priyanka Chopra spoke with her cooks as they prepared Indian and French cuisine while wearing a brown striped suit. Before beginning her entertaining conversation with the chefs about the meal they were making, the actress warned the spectators, "Do not try this at home." Priyanka even spent some time helping the cooks prepare the food before sampling some of the restaurant's specialties.

Also Read: KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The forthcoming road movie Jee Le Zaraa will mark the outstanding actress's swift return to Bollywood. It is claimed that the women-focused film, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the key parts, is a spiritual successor to the well-liked movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara from 2011. She also appears in the forthcoming romantic comedy series It's Coming Back To Me and the highly anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel, directed by the Russo Brothers.