    Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Actor Poonam Pandey has shared pictures from a photoshoot where she decided to do a semi-nude photoshoot. In the pictures that, the actor has gone completely topless as she posed for the shutterbugs. Check out the pictures and video from her hot and glamorous photoshoot.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Actor Poonam Pandey, who was seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show 'Lock Upp', has shared pictures and a video from her latest photoshoot on social media. The actor has once again gone bold with her photoshoot as she posed topless for the pictures, covering her assets with her hands. The hot and sexy pictures from Poonam's latest photoshoot have been setting the internet on fire since the time she posted them on her Instagram.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey's black and white photoshoot shows her wearing nothing but a pair of denim. Taking to Instagram, Poonam shared a set of these sexy photos and captioned them saying, "Not everything is black & white."

    ALSO READ: Akshara Singh to Monalisa, Namrita Malla, 5 SEXY Bhojpuri stars, their HOT pics and net worth

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey's hot and bold style has been loved by her fans who have stormed her Instagram handle with comments and likes. She received over 60,000 likes on the pictures alone.

    ALSO READ: 5 BOLD and SEXY pictures of ‘Goodbye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Along with these photos, Poonam Pandey also shared an Instagram reel sharing the same set of photos. The video too has received more than 40,000 likes and several comments. Fans of the actor have dropped heart and fire emojis on Poonam's post.

    See the video here.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is popular for her bold looks among her fans. The actor has also been in the midst of several controversies. From her alleged involvement in the pornography case to the revelations about her troubled marriage with ex-husband Sam Bombay, Poonam’s been in the news for many controversies.

