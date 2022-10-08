Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

Actor Poonam Pandey has shared pictures from a photoshoot where she decided to do a semi-nude photoshoot. In the pictures that, the actor has gone completely topless as she posed for the shutterbugs. Check out the pictures and video from her hot and glamorous photoshoot.

Actor Poonam Pandey, who was seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’, has shared pictures and a video from her latest photoshoot on social media. The actor has once again gone bold with her photoshoot as she posed topless for the pictures, covering her assets with her hands. The hot and sexy pictures from Poonam’s latest photoshoot have been setting the internet on fire since the time she posted them on her Instagram.

Poonam Pandey's black and white photoshoot shows her wearing nothing but a pair of denim. Taking to Instagram, Poonam shared a set of these sexy photos and captioned them saying, "Not everything is black & white."

Poonam Pandey's hot and bold style has been loved by her fans who have stormed her Instagram handle with comments and likes. She received over 60,000 likes on the pictures alone.

Along with these photos, Poonam Pandey also shared an Instagram reel sharing the same set of photos. The video too has received more than 40,000 likes and several comments. Fans of the actor have dropped heart and fire emojis on Poonam’s post. See the video here.

