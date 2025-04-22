Priyanka Chopra will be honoured at the fourth annual Gold house gala in May. Here's what we know

Besides Jon M. Chu, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ang Lee will be felicitated, as per Variety.

This year, the Gold Gala will take place on May 10 at the Music Centre in Downtown Los Angeles. Over 600 guests are expected to convene, celebrating the 2025 A100 List (to be announced on May 1) -- the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture.

In a statement, Gold House CEO and co-founder Bing Chen said, "The Gold Gala is more than just the biggest Asian Pacific event -- it's a platform for launching the next wave of culture. From honoring Michelle Yeoh for 'EEAAO' before her history-making Oscars run to celebrating Cynthia Erivo with Michelle and Jon M. Chu before 'Wicked' became a public phenomenon." Speaking to the theme of the gala, First Light, Chen said "we're honoring those we have been the first not just for themselves, but for everyone who's lit after."



Chopra Jonas will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, as well as her continual elevation of underrepresented voices.