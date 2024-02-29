Priyanka Chopra shows off her toned physique in mirror selfie; actress prepares for new project

Priyanka Chopra, who recently revealed her toned abs in a mirror selfie, is gearing up for an exciting new project. While she hasn't divulged all the details yet, posted the image, mentioning that she feels the energy to return to work.

Priyanka Chopra is an unrivalled source of inspiration for women throughout the world. Whether it's the movies she watches, her lifestyle, or how she conducts herself, our Desi girl is a total slayer. Recently, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram story, generating a commotion on the internet. In the photo, Priyanka proudly flaunts her well toned physique and mentions her eagerness to return to work, implying an impending project.

Priyanka Chopra showcases her toned figure

In the photo below, Priyanka Chopra takes a mirror selfie in her bathroom. She seemed to have finished her workout and instantly opted to post a mirror selfie to brighten our feed. With her wonderfully toned form, the actress appears to be ready to take on the world. She shared the photograph below, noting that she finally feels energised to return to work.

Priyanka Chopra has recently spent much time with her family, especially her daughter Maltie Marie. The actress is frequently spotted going on treks with her kid. She just tweeted a photo reflecting on how quickly time passes. Maltie Marie is all grown up in the first photo, while her daughter is a newborn infant in the second, clutching Priyanka's face with her hands.

Priyanka is also usually cheering on her husband, Nick Jonas, at his live concerts. Nick's recent trip to Mumbai, where he performed at a high-profile event, pleased Priyanka. The audience liked Nick, and their persistent applauding for him by calling him Jiju made Priyanka giggle and happy.

Priyanka has just become the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary film To Kill a Tiger. While she has a few Hollywood projects lined up, she has not publicly confirmed any Bollywood films as of now. Priyanka, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif were set to act in the film Jee Le Zaraa, but it is presently on hold.