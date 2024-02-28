WATCH: Alanna Panday reveals she is pregnant, shares maternity video

Entertainment
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is all set to experience motherhood as she took to her Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant with her husband Ivor McCray.
Alanna took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from her nature-themed maternity photoshoot.
In the video, Alanna and Ivor pose in a woodland, each cradling her expanding baby bulge.
The footage also shows the couple sitting on a bed and smiling at each other where Alanna also showed her sonogram.
In the video, Alanna donned a floral string dress, while Ivor wore a white shirt and trousers.
She used Sydney Rose's Turning Page as the background music of her Instagram video.