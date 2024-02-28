Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

    On Wednesday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share that he has collaborated with the art company Artfi to offer fractional ownership of his paintings.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Apart from doing films, we are all well aware of how actor Salman Khan loves to paint but does not often showcase it. On Wednesday, the 'Tiger 3' actor took to Instagram to share that he has collaborated with the art company Artfi to offer fractional ownership of his paintings. Artfi's novel approach to art collecting will make Khan's work available not only to his admirers but also to art enthusiasts all across the world through fractional ownership. 

    The video

    Salman Khan's painting

    For the first time, Salman Khan's paintings, including the well-known diptych "Unity 1" and "Unity 2," will be available for everyone to own one share, reflecting the love and inclusivity he symbolizes in his daily life as well as in the characters he plays in the film. The Unity series is a moving depiction of the variety, love, and respect that define Indian society. Artfi will divide "Unity 1" and "Unity 2" into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to share ownership through fractionalized ownership.

    Artfi's role in Salman Khan's painting

    Artfi promises to handle all future transactions transparently involving the painting, ensuring that all shareholders have a say in its sale. Proceeds from future sales will be dispersed fairly across shareholders, adding to the value proposition of fractional ownership in high-appreciating art pieces.

    This collaboration between Salman Khan and Artfi provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for art fans to delve deeper into his work. Artfi continues to change the art market by leveraging blockchain technology and the popularity of Salman Khan's creativity, making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
