    Priyanka Chopra shares exclusive photo from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement - SEE PIC

    Priyanka Chopra is in New Delhi to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. The actress is getting engaged to the AAP minister on Saturday evening.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony festivities. While the actress refrained from revealing her cousin and soon-to-be brother-in-law's photos before the ceremony, she gave fans a glimpse of the outfit she plans to wear. It seems like Priyanka will be wearing a white saree from the house of Torani.

    Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a close-up shot of the outfit, giving fans a glimpse of the intricate work done on the outfit. She also revealed that she received a letter and a picture along with the saree. Sharing the photo, Priyanka said, "Wow, thank you, @toraniofficial not just for your exquisite work but also the intentional letter. Big fan. Lots of love."

    Priyanka landed in Delhi earlier in the day. Priyanka was seen wearing a coffee-brown outfit with a baseball cap and sunglasses. The media welcomed her. Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were not seen with her.

    The most recent topic of conversation is the engagement of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The couple has been seen together on various occasions, but they have kept their romance a secret.

    Parineeti and Raghav have a traditional engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. According to various news reports, engagement will begin at 5:00 pm, and the rings will be exchanged at 8:00 pm. Raghav has reportedly chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.'

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
