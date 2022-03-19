Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

Priyanka Chopra sold one of her luxurious cars, Rolls-Royce Ghost, to a Bengaluru-based businessman for an undisclosed amount.

Priyanka Chopra has a fantastic collection of wheels, including the BMS 5 Series, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S650, and Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, according to numerous publications, Priyanka has sold her Rolls-Royce Ghost to a Bengaluru-based businessman for an undisclosed amount. It is said because she has shifted her base to the US, Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the most expensive cars in the world was in India unused for a long time.

According to reports, Priyanka was the only female actor in India at the time who owned a Rolls-Royce. She bought the car in 2013 for Rs 4.5 crore, which came with a black and silver dual-tone paint job, among other customisations.

About Priyanka's car Rolls-Royce Ghost:

While the Rolls-Royce Ghost has already undergone a generation update, Chopra's vehicle was the previous-generation model powered by a 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine with dual turbochargers. It has 562 horsepower and 780 Nm of peak torque coupled to an 8-speed automated transmission.

Priyanka was often seen using the car for her public appearance in India. She was caught on the camera by the paparazzi on several occasions.

Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's first Holi party after their baby born

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects include the Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, in which she co-stars with Sam Hueghan, and the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have not named their baby girl; here’s why

In terms of her Bollywood appearances, Priyanka will appear in the Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar is in charge of the direction. She also co-produced Sangeet, an unscripted series, with her husband Nick Jonas. She will also co-produce a film on Ma Anand Sheela's life with Amazon Studios.



