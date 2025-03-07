VerifyMe Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Points Out Dilution As A Concern

Read Full Article

Shares of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) tanked more than 18% and extended the decline with a further fall of over 5% on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter results fell below Wall Street expectations.

VerifyMe posted a loss of $0.05 per share during Q4, higher than an estimated loss of $0.04 and compared to an EPS of $0.00 during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s revenue also fell to $7.7 million during the quarter, lower than the expected $8.21 million and down from $8.7 million in the year-ago period.

VerifyMe CEO Adam Stedham expressed optimism that the company is set up better for 2025 after navigating the transitional year that 2024 was.

“We also made the critical business decision to divest of an unprofitable operation and focus our capital in areas that are more likely to provide shareholder returns. This decision should benefit cashflow from operations in 2025,” he said.

VerifyMe also announced that it had entered into an Inducement Letter Agreement with an institutional investor that exercised 1.4 million warrants at a strike price of $3.215 per share, worth $4.7 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the VerifyMe stock was one of anguish, with some investors pointing out that their holdings have been diluted.

Another user pointed out that this was a bad quarter for the company.

However, not everyone is as pessimistic about it.

VerifyMe’s stock has had a rough year so far, having declined 43% year-to-date.

