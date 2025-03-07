VerifyMe Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Points Out Dilution As A Concern

VerifyMe CEO Adam Stedham expressed optimism that the company is set up better for 2025 after navigating the transitional year that 2024 was.

VerifyMe Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Points Out Dilution As A Concern
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) tanked more than 18% and extended the decline with a further fall of over 5% on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter results fell below Wall Street expectations.

VerifyMe posted a loss of $0.05 per share during Q4, higher than an estimated loss of $0.04 and compared to an EPS of $0.00 during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s revenue also fell to $7.7 million during the quarter, lower than the expected $8.21 million and down from $8.7 million in the year-ago period.

VerifyMe CEO Adam Stedham expressed optimism that the company is set up better for 2025 after navigating the transitional year that 2024 was.

“We also made the critical business decision to divest of an unprofitable operation and focus our capital in areas that are more likely to provide shareholder returns.  This decision should benefit cashflow from operations in 2025,” he said.

VerifyMe also announced that it had entered into an Inducement Letter Agreement with an institutional investor that exercised 1.4 million warrants at a strike price of $3.215 per share, worth $4.7 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the VerifyMe stock was one of anguish, with some investors pointing out that their holdings have been diluted.

Another user pointed out that this was a bad quarter for the company.

However, not everyone is as pessimistic about it.

VerifyMe’s stock has had a rough year so far, having declined 43% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

National CineMedia Stock Poised To Open At 8-Month Low After Q4 Revenue Dips, Guidance Underwhelms: Retail Stays On Sidelines

National CineMedia Stock Poised To Open At 8-Month Low After Q4 Revenue Dips, Guidance Underwhelms: Retail Stays On Sidelines

LoanDepot CEO To Step Down, Founder Hsieh To Rejoin Executive Leadership: Retail’s Bullish

LoanDepot CEO To Step Down, Founder Hsieh To Rejoin Executive Leadership: Retail’s Bullish

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

Womens Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras gcw

Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective anr

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud NTI

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Video Icon
Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Video Icon
Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon