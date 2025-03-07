Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud

Read Full Article

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s megastar, continues to demonstrate his unyielding passion for cinema. As his fans eagerly await the release of his highly anticipated action film Sikandar, an old video from Aap Ki Adalat has resurfaced, revealing just how far Salman is willing to go for his craft.

In the video, Salman Khan candidly discusses the challenges he faces with action sequences. Despite being told he should refrain from performing such stunts due to safety concerns, the actor openly admits that he’s willing to go the extra mile for his fans. Salman’s dedication to performing his own action scenes shows his commitment to delivering authenticity and excitement, making his performances even more thrilling for his audience. He states, “I can either quit entirely or give my all,” emphasizing his belief in pushing boundaries in the pursuit of excellence. This clip has gone viral, with fans praising Salman’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his passion for entertaining the masses.

The excitement surrounding Salman’s upcoming movie Sikandar only grows with this revelation. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to showcase Salman in a larger-than-life role that will include high-octane action sequences, just as his fans have come to expect. Set for an Eid 2025 release, the film will see Salman Khan in one of his most intense action-packed roles yet. With the combination of Murugadoss’s direction and Salman’s relentless energy, Sikandar is expected to be a visual treat, making it a must-watch for fans of high-intensity Bollywood action.

As we wait for Sikandar, it’s clear that Salman Khan is truly unstoppable, constantly pushing the envelope to provide his audience with the very best in entertainment.

