Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud

Salman Khan continues to defy limits in his upcoming film Sikandar, performing his own action sequences despite safety restrictions. Fans applaud his unwavering dedication and commitment to cinema.
 

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s megastar, continues to demonstrate his unyielding passion for cinema. As his fans eagerly await the release of his highly anticipated action film Sikandar, an old video from Aap Ki Adalat has resurfaced, revealing just how far Salman is willing to go for his craft.

In the video, Salman Khan candidly discusses the challenges he faces with action sequences. Despite being told he should refrain from performing such stunts due to safety concerns, the actor openly admits that he’s willing to go the extra mile for his fans. Salman’s dedication to performing his own action scenes shows his commitment to delivering authenticity and excitement, making his performances even more thrilling for his audience. He states, “I can either quit entirely or give my all,” emphasizing his belief in pushing boundaries in the pursuit of excellence. This clip has gone viral, with fans praising Salman’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his passion for entertaining the masses.

The excitement surrounding Salman’s upcoming movie Sikandar only grows with this revelation. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to showcase Salman in a larger-than-life role that will include high-octane action sequences, just as his fans have come to expect. Set for an Eid 2025 release, the film will see Salman Khan in one of his most intense action-packed roles yet. With the combination of Murugadoss’s direction and Salman’s relentless energy, Sikandar is expected to be a visual treat, making it a must-watch for fans of high-intensity Bollywood action.

As we wait for Sikandar, it’s clear that Salman Khan is truly unstoppable, constantly pushing the envelope to provide his audience with the very best in entertainment.

ALSO READ: 'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi' NTI

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Tamil singer D Imman's X account hacked, warns fans about false posts; Read on NTI

Tamil singer D Imman’s X account hacked, warns fans about false posts; Read on

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH] NTI

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH]

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT MEG

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Womens Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras gcw

Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective anr

The Relationship Between Karma and Dharma: A Spiritual Perspective

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

DXP Enterprises Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

We Asked Retail Traders How They’re Playing Trump’s Tariff Moves: Most See Opportunity Or Want To Wait It Out

National CineMedia Stock Poised To Open At 8-Month Low After Q4 Revenue Dips, Guidance Underwhelms: Retail Stays On Sidelines

National CineMedia Stock Poised To Open At 8-Month Low After Q4 Revenue Dips, Guidance Underwhelms: Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Video Icon
Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Video Icon
Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon