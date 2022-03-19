Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's first Holi party after their baby born

    First Published Mar 19, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    In the video, while Priyanka Chopra is seen playing Holi as if no one is watching, Nick Jonas enjoys some festive delicacies and wishes the fans by writing, "Happy Holi."

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi party was a 'lit' with water guns, balloons and many festive delicacies. The couple made the most of Holi in the house in Los Angeles, inviting friends and family members to join them. 

    Priyanka had already posted that she was returning to the USA to celebrate Holi with her family and husband. Today, Nick shares a glimpse of their wild festivities and wonderful party moments. (Video Here)

    In the video, while Priyanka is seen playing Holi as if no one is watching, Nick Jonas enjoys some festive treats. After welcoming their first baby jointly earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Holi. 
     

    Priyanka, Nick's Holi party was a fun. On Saturday (local time), Nick shared some pictures and videos on his Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of the Chopra-Jonas Holi party. 
     

    In the video, Priyanka and Nick are seen smeared in colours with their friends. In the selfie video was shot by Nick Jonas, he is seen treating himself to some popcorn and festive snacks. Completely covered in Holi colours, Nick simply enjoyed the festival as he captured his wife, Priyanka, playing Holi as if no one was watching. 

    Priyanka donned an oversized white kurta and shorts teamed with some accessories while she was wholly coloured in gulal and watercolours Nick's friends are seen throwing water balloons at each other while Priyanka walks around, having fun with a water gun in hand. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have not named their baby girl; here’s why

    The couple even shares an intimate moment of kiss that Nick captured on phone. He captioned the video, "Happy Holi!" while the video had the caption "Holi was lit" written on it. Also Read: Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans

