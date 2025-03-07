Tamil singer D Imman’s X account hacked, warns fans about false posts; Read on

Tamil music composer D. Imman announced his X account was hacked, urging fans to ignore any fraudulent posts. He’s working on recovering the account and emphasized its importance to him.

Tamil singer D Imman's X account hacked, warns fans about false posts; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Popular Tamil music composer and singer D. Imman has revealed that his official X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

The composer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the situation and urged them to be cautious of any "fraudulent messages and posts" from his account.

Imman, whose full name is Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, shared a detailed message explaining the issue and mentioned that the "hacker changed the email and password" linked to his account and had been posting unauthorised content in the "last 24 hours."

"Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has posted content within the last 24 hours," Imman wrote.

Imman also informed that he had contacted X support and was working towards recovering his account.

"I have currently reached out to X support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I've been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers are extremely important to me," he continued.

The composer, while adding that any "misleading or unauthorised content" posted by the hacker did not represent him, wrote, "Any misleading or unauthorised content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by D.Imman (@immancomposer)

D. Imman is a well-known music composer in Tamil cinema, with a career spanning over two decades. He has delivered multiple hit soundtracks for films like Kumki, Their, and Annaatthe. 

ALSO READ:  Country music star Clay Walker to bring randy Travis’ life to screen in upcoming biographical film; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi' NTI

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH] NTI

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH]

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT MEG

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH]

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori MEG

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH) HRD

Mohammed Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH)

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi' NTI

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Make-up tips: 10 Step-by-step guide to Korean glass skin SRI

Make-up tips: 10 Step-by-step guide to Korean glass skin

Indian banks to see strong liquidity surplus by March-end: UBI Report AJR

Indian banks to see strong liquidity surplus by March-end: UBI Report

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon