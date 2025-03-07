Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo joins the action thriller Karoshi, set to begin production in June. The film promises suspense and high-octane action, with Erivo alongside Teo Yoo and Isabel May.

ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Academy Award-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo has signed on to star in Lionsgate's upcoming action thriller 'Karoshi'.

Erivo, who is currently in production on several high-profile projects, will join forces with Teo Yoo and Isabel May in the film, which is set to begin production in June, confirmed Deadline.

'Karoshi', directed by Takashi Doscher from his own script, is described as a corporate thriller with a samurai twist.

While plot details and role specifics for Erivo, Yoo, and May are being kept under wraps, the film promises to deliver high-octane action and suspense.

'Karoshi' is being produced by 87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz, through their deal with Lionsgate.

Erivo, who recently wrapped up filming on the two-part 'Wicked' movie adaptation, is set to appear in a slew of upcoming projects.

She will star as a set of sextuplets in Season 2 of Peacock's 'Poker Face', and will also take on the role of Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' this summer.

In addition to her acting work, Erivo has also been busy in the music world, releasing a new single, 'Replay,' which is the first off of her upcoming album.
She will also host the 2025 Tony Awards in June.

ALSO READ: Tamil singer D Imman's X account hacked, warns fans about false posts; Read on

