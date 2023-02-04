Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra recently stole the limelight after revealing daughter Malti face for the first time ever as her husband Nick Jonas received the Hollywood Walk Of Fame at an event.

Priyanka Chopra grabbed all the spotlight this week after she finally revealed her daughter Malti face for the first time at the event as her father, Nick Jonas, his brothers received the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star. Social media has been pouring love over Malti and her cuteness as they cannot get enough of her.

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who represents Bollywood in the West and has portrayed many diverse roles over the years and proven her versatility as an actor that plays different characters flawlessly and effortlessly as well. She has been winning the hearts of her global fan base every time she comes on the screens, be it digital or in theatre.

Priyanka is quite active on social media. She often leaves her fans dazed with her pictures. Today, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted some adorable pictures as she enjoys a snow day out with her daughter Malti and her friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared some stunning pictures from her ‘perfect day’. In the first picture, PeeCee looks stylish as ever. Wearing a blue, white, and red checks jumpsuit, the Bajirao Mastani actress looks stunning. She has left her hair open and has paired her outfit with grey shades while she holds the pram of her daughter Malti.

Although we cannot see Malti face, but it is clear that she was in the pram and was enjoying the picturesque beauty. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday." Nick Jonas took to the comments section and posted a fire and heart emoji.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey in her interview with a leading global entertainment publication. Opening up on the same, she said, "I had medical complications. It was a necessary step. And I am so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this."

