Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable

    Priyanka Chopra recently stole the limelight after revealing daughter Malti face for the first time ever as her husband Nick Jonas received the Hollywood Walk Of Fame at an event. 
     

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra grabbed all the spotlight this week after she finally revealed her daughter Malti face for the first time at the event as her father, Nick Jonas, his brothers received the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star. Social media has been pouring love over Malti and her cuteness as they cannot get enough of her.

    Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who represents Bollywood in the West and has portrayed many diverse roles over the years and proven her versatility as an actor that plays different characters flawlessly and effortlessly as well. She has been winning the hearts of her global fan base every time she comes on the screens, be it digital or in theatre.

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know

    Priyanka is quite active on social media. She often leaves her fans dazed with her pictures. Today, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted some adorable pictures as she enjoys a snow day out with her daughter Malti and her friends.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared some stunning pictures from her ‘perfect day’. In the first picture, PeeCee looks stylish as ever. Wearing a blue, white, and red checks jumpsuit, the Bajirao Mastani actress looks stunning. She has left her hair open and has paired her outfit with grey shades while she holds the pram of her daughter Malti. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Although we cannot see Malti face, but it is clear that she was in the pram and was enjoying the picturesque beauty. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday." Nick Jonas took to the comments section and posted a fire and heart emoji.

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey in her interview with a leading global entertainment publication. Opening up on the same, she said, "I had medical complications. It was a necessary step. And I am so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar bashes Archana, said, 'Aap personal feelings waha nikal rahe ho, kya wo sahi hai'

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Triptii Dimri, Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know vma

    Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know

    Rakhi Sawant slams husband Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Star ban na aasaan nahi hai' vma

    Rakhi Sawant slams husband Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Star ban na aasaan nahi hai'

    Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar bashes Archana, said, 'Aap personal feelings waha nikal rahe ho, kya wo sahi hai' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar bashes Archana, said, 'Aap personal feelings waha nikal rahe ho, kya wo sahi hai'

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj Fursat shot on iPhone 14 Pro watch short film gcw

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him

    Recent Stories

    Pentagon Another Chinese 'surveillance' balloon transiting Latin America

    Pentagon: There is another Chinese 'surveillance' balloon transiting Latin America

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC takes on Hyderabad FC in high-octane League Shield battle snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC takes on Hyderabad FC in high-octane League Shield battle

    Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list vma

    Hidden gems in South India that are a must-have addition to any traveler's list

    Ways to stop yourself from cheating on your partner vma

    Ways to stop yourself from cheating on your partner

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon