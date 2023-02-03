Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know

Exciting news for ardent fans of the breakthrough star Tripti Dimrii is here. The rising Bollywood diva's upcoming film will get released in theatres on this date.

It is exciting news for fans of Triptii Dimri. The fans who loved watching her nuanced performance in the critically acclaimed Netflix hit film Qala will be delighted to know about her upcoming film.

It is thrilling news scoop for netizens and audiences who have loved the stellar performances of Triptii Dimri, and Vicky Kaushal. While Triptii Dimri wowed her fans with her finest performance in the psychological thriller Qala which became a hit on Netflix. She has become a hot fan favorite after her exceptional acting chops in the film.

Uri fame Vicky Kaushal gave a brilliant performance as a guy with a wife and girlfriend, both in Govinda Naam Mera on Disney + Hotstar. It showed fans that he also broke out of intense characters to do fun-loving ones like this one and proved his versatility as a star.

Ammy Virk won the hearts of audiences with his superb performance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. After 83, the renowned globally loved singer and star is making a strong come back to wow the audiences with a new diverse character in this untitled and awaited upcoming ensemble cast film.

With an ensemble cast having big names like Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk in the untitled film, we are all set and ready for a well-written and, compelling film that makes global netizens and fans experience all sorts of emotions throughout and is an adrenaline-filled ride for them.

The untitled film will get released in theatres. It will be hitting theatre screens on August 25. Presented by Prime Video, the film is being represented in theatres via an association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective and is helmed by Anand Tiwari.

