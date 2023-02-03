Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar bashes Archana, said, 'Aap personal feelings waha nikal rahe ho, kya wo sahi hai'

In a recent episode promo of Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar, fans will see how Karan Johar schools Archana Gautam for crossing a line of morality in the torture task.

Archana Gautam is gaining a lot of fame with nationwide recognition for her performance in Colors TV popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Lately, she has been gaining a lot of attention from audiences and fans with her share of controversies, her fights with other housemates, trying to do a character assassination of Sumbul Priyanka, creating a rift in Mandali friendship, and so on.

No matter what, Archana entertains audiences and fans with spice, arguments, masala, heated verbal spats with housemates, fake emotional drama, and controversies. Besides this, Archana Gautam, who initially got evicted and got called back into the show again because of the entertainment quotient that she brings, has created a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

But now Archana's aggressive and extreme behavior has irked filmmaker Karan Johar badly. Everyone knows that Karan Johar has stepped in place of Salman Khan to host upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 due to the global superstar's prior commitments and unavailability. The recent episode promo has gone viral on social media.

In the promo, Bigg Boss fans will see how Karan Johar points out the erroneous behavior and error of Archana Gautam that she attempted to fulfill via the torture task. Karan starts by saying, "Koi karya jab karta, hai, koi task jab karta hai ..." Archana tries to back answer, but Karan quietens her by saying, "One minute, I am talking." Further, Karan points out Archana mistake and adds, "Aap apne personal feelings waha nikal rahe ho, wo kis hadh tak sahi hai." Archana adds, "Sir, meine kuch personal nahi kiya hai. Aur jo haldi meine mari hai, wo ek color mari thi, kyunki.."

Karan adds, "Archana, aapke chehre pe jo khunnas tha, wo meine khud dekha hai. Aapne jo kiya, aap nateeja dekh rahe hai naa. Shiv ka aankh aap dekh rahe hai. Wo aapki wajah se hua hai. Pura season aap chillate aaye ho, khaana waste mat karo. Jab kal aap machli daal rahi thi stand ke piche, tab khaana waste ni hua."

