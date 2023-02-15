Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's Love Again trailer OUT: Actress to romance Sam Heughan; know the release date, cast and more

    Love Again, the love drama starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, has a new teaser. Nick Jonas also makes a great cameo.
     

    Priyanka Chopra's Love Again trailer OUT: Actress to romance Sam Heughan; know the release date, cast and more RBA
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is having a great time! The worldwide celebrity is eagerly anticipating the debut of her forthcoming ventures. The teaser for her new film, Love Again, starring Sam Heughan, was released yesterday night, February 14.

    Fans are enthusiastic since the film marks Priyanka's long-awaited return to the big screen. In her latest Hollywood film with Sam Heughan, she is on an arduous quest to discover love. Nick Jonas makes a funny appearance in the Love Again trailer.

    On Tuesday night, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she will be releasing her movie's trailer on 14th February. "YOU, Celine, Sam and I… let's make a plan for Valentine's Day. We're bringing you Love Again - trailer in ONE WEEK!" – she wrote in her Instagram post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    About Love Again trailer
    The teaser for Love Again, starring Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra, and Celine Dion, has already been released on social media. The trailer opens with Priyanka Chopra's character Mira discussing how everyone's aspirations perish. She continues to SMS her late fiance's number, unknowing that it is now being used by a journalist called Rob (Heughan). Rob falls in love with Mira only by witnessing her honesty and reading her texts. In the video, Nick Jonas makes a funny appearance as Mira attempts to put herself out there and finally goes on a date with him. However, things quickly get

    About Love Again: 
    The film, written and directed by James C. Strouse, stars Celine Dion, who will make her big-screen acting debut in the forthcoming romantic comedy. Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, also makes a comical appearance in the film, which fans adore. "Love Again" also stars Russell Tovey, Arinze Kene, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, and Celia Imrie in addition to the major players. The film will be released in theatres on May 12, 2023.

    On The Worth Front Priyanka Chopra: 
    Priyanka Chopra most recently appeared in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. 'Citadel' is also in the works for the actress. In 'Jee Le Zaraa', PeeCee will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar directs this film about a road trip for a group of girls. The actress' most recent Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink, which she co-starred in alongside Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim.

