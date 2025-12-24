Animal to Fighter: A Look at Anil Kapoor’s 7 Highest-Grossing Films of His Career
Anil Kapoor has delivered numerous blockbuster films over his career. Exploring his highest-grossing movies reveals the factors behind their success, from star power and engaging stories to music, direction, and audience appeal.
Animal
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s film Animal achieved massive box-office success, collecting ₹553.87 crore in India and ₹915 crore worldwide, cementing its status as one of the year’s biggest hits.
Fighter
Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor’s action film Fighter performed solidly at the box office, earning ₹212.74 crore in India during its theatrical run.
Race 3
Anil Kapoor’s film Race 3 registered a decent box-office performance, earning ₹169.5 crore in India during its theatrical run.
Total Dhamaal
Anil Kapoor’s comedy film Total Dhamaal performed well at the box office, collecting ₹155.67 crore in India and ₹232.18 crore worldwide.
Race 2
Anil Kapoor’s action thriller Race 2 enjoyed box-office success, earning ₹101.45 crore in India during its theatrical run.
Welcome Back
Anil Kapoor’s comedy Welcome Back performed well at the box office, earning ₹96.55 crore in India and ₹168.7 crore worldwide.
Jugjugg Jeeyo
Anil Kapoor’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo earned ₹85.41 crore in India, marking a moderate box-office performance.
