With its current pace, the film is expected to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is likely to overtake titles such as Secret Superstar, Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan globally. Set in early-2000s Pakistan, the story follows an Indian spy infiltrating the Lyari gangs. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.