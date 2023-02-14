Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unseen Pictures: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look radiant in new Haldi ceremony photos

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    After wrapping the Mumbai reception bash with their film industry friends, family, and closest friends, newly-wed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took #SidKiara fans by surprise with their unseen pictures from the Haldi ceremony, which happened at the Suryagarh Palace in the last week.

    Shershaah fame reel-life couple and global Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani had a dreamy and fairy-tale-like wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. 

    The new-wedded stars and real-life Bollywood power couple give couple goals to their ardent #SidKiara fans. It is a special day for the newest real-life couple in B-town whose wedding was a royal and dreamy intimate affair in Jaisalmer. It is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's first Valentine's Day eve as a couple after their marriage last week.

    The newly wedded couple's fans manifested them to be a real-life couple before their wedding, defining couple goals to their growing #SidKiara fandom on social media. Sidharth and Kiara's new Haldi ceremony pictures are full of love, and this couple is painting the town red.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani dropped unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Kiara looked radiant in her white lehenga choli with a backless blouse. The traditional ensemble outfit had embroidery and diamond detailing work on it. Her dupatta was turmeric yellow colored with white embroidery work on it. In the first pic, Sidharth and Kiara give a lovely pose as a couple that is all about love.

    Kiara accentuated her bride-to-be look in the pictures by accessorizing her custom-made ensemble white lehenga choli outfit with pearl and Kundan work gold jewelry and nude lip shade on her lips.

    Sidharth looked dashing as a groom-to-be in his mustard yellow color kurta and pajamas with white jutis giving it a royal touch. He completed his look with a mustard yellow multi-colored shawl on his neck and black glasses on his eyes.

    The couple strikes a royal pose with each other in one of their pictures. They looked elegant and poised together and gave a power-couple pose which speaks volumes about their love for each other making it more special on Valentine's Day.

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked happiest and were all smiles as the couple posed with each other for a candid and goofy picture giving their fans the couple goals on Valentine's Day.

