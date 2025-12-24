Image Credit : Social Media

Kapoor earns significantly from acting, reportedly ₹2–₹7 crore per film, depending on the project. Television and hosting gigs, such as Bigg Boss OTT, bring in around ₹2 crore per episode. He also co-owns the Anil Kapoor Film Company, which produces films and digital content. Brand endorsements add another lucrative source, with fees reportedly around ₹55 lakh or more per deal, while investments in business and social media ventures further diversify his income.