Priyanka Chopra's action-avatar in Citadel makes Samantha Ruth Prabhu excited for spy series

Priyanka Chopra revealed her look from Citadel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rajkummar Rao are waiting with zeal and excitement to witness Priyanka in the action avatar.

Priyanka Chopra dropped in a bundle of captivating and stunning pictures from her upcoming web series, The Citadel, revealing her look. The actress also gave a glimpse of co-star Richard Madden with the photos.

Priyanka Chopra taking to her official Instagram handle, captioned photos, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime." Helmed by Russo Brothers, the show stars Priyanka Chopra as a spy named Nadia Singh.

In the photos, fans can see that Priyanka looked captivating and drop-dead stunning in a red gown. She also holds a pistol aiming at someone. The pictures have piqued the curiosity and excitement level about the series. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline and power-packed episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers' banner AGBO and showrunner David Weil. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

The photos got Priyanka Chopra's colleagues in India enthusiastic and thrilled. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, "Yassss." Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao, wrote, "Awesomeeeeee." Dia Mirza, the iconic Bollywood star, added, "Mamma mia." Fans and well-wishers also dropped in heartfelt comments about her look.

The Indian version of the show will be helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame and stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role apart from Samantha. The makers had described Citadel as a "multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico." Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra's next awaited Bollywood film is the Farhan Akhtar directorial titled, Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also in leading roles.

