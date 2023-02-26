Want supple and smooth skin? Eat these superfoods to hydrate your skin naturally
Our skin is an integral part and organ of the human body. It is mandatory to keep it hydrated to maintain its health and glow.
Image: Getty Images
You drink eight glasses of water every day as preached by the OGs. But, still, your skin doesn’t look as plump and hydrated as the others.
You don’t understand what you are doing wrong. Believe it or not, but with that prescribed limit to water. Certain vegetables eaten within limits do keep your skin hydrated.
ALSO READ: 3 Highly fibrous vegetables that can improve your gut health
Specific foods rich in water and other nutrients that can help keep your skin hydrated, including fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.
Image: Getty Images
1. Cucumber:
Try consuming cucumber in your daily diet because it contains more than 90% water. It is both hydrating and a cooling snack. Cucumber also includes minerals, antioxidants, vitamin C, and vitamin K.
Image: Getty Images
2. Watermelon:
Watermelon is another water-rich fruit that is also a great source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect your skin from sun damage.
Image: Getty Images
3. Tomatoes:
Tomatoes are rich in water and vitamin C. These both are essential for healthy skin. They also contain lycopene, which can protect your skin from damage caused by UV radiation.
Image: Getty Images
4. Berries:
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are filled with antioxidants. It can help to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. They are also high in water and vitamins.
Image: Getty Images
5. Coconut water:
Coconut water is a great natural source of electrolytes and minerals, which can help to hydrate your skin from within. It also contains cytokinins, which can help to prevent signs of aging.
ALSO READ: Lose weight with high-protein breakfast dishes in your diet