Want supple and smooth skin? Eat these superfoods to hydrate your skin naturally

Our skin is an integral part and organ of the human body. It is mandatory to keep it hydrated to maintain its health and glow.

Image: Getty Images

You drink eight glasses of water every day as preached by the OGs. But, still, your skin doesn’t look as plump and hydrated as the others.

You don’t understand what you are doing wrong. Believe it or not, but with that prescribed limit to water. Certain vegetables eaten within limits do keep your skin hydrated.

Specific foods rich in water and other nutrients that can help keep your skin hydrated, including fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.