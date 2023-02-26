Health Tips: Four health benefits of including Guava in your daily diet

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guava is a powerhouse of antioxidants. It is a stress buster and an immunity booster. We listed the four unique benefits of including guava in your daily diet.

    Guava is known as amrood in Hindi. It comes loaded with tiny hard seeds at the center. Guava had its origin in Central America. Where it is alternatively known as sand plum.

    It is round or oval with light green or light yellow skin, and the color of its flesh varies from white or pink to dark red and has edible seeds. Guava is loved globally for its unique flavor and fragrance. Guava is one of the super fruits due to its surprising health benefits.

    1. Guava is an immunity booster:

    Did you know: Guavas are one of the richest sources of vitamin C? It's true. Guava fruit contains four times the vitamin C content compared to what is present in oranges. Vitamin C helps improve immunity and protects you against common infections and pathogens. Moreover, it keeps your eyes healthy.

     

    2. Lowers cancer risk:

    Lycopene, quercetin, vitamin C, and other polyphenols act as potent antioxidants which prevent cancer cells from growing in our bodies. Guava fruit reduces prostate cancer risk and also hinders growth of breast cancer since it is rich in lycopene.

    3. Diabetes-friendly fruit:

    Due to the rich fibre content and low glycaemic index, guavas prevent the development of diabetes. While the low glycemic index inhibits a sudden spike in sugar levels, the fibre content ensures the sugar levels are well regulated.

    4. Keeps heart healthy:

    Guava helps improve the sodium and potassium balance of the body, thereby regulating blood pressure in patients with hypertension. Guavas also help lower the levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol (LDL), which contribute to the development of heart disease.

