Health Tips: Four health benefits of including Guava in your daily diet

Guava is a powerhouse of antioxidants. It is a stress buster and an immunity booster. We listed the four unique benefits of including guava in your daily diet.

Image: Getty Images

Guava is known as amrood in Hindi. It comes loaded with tiny hard seeds at the center. Guava had its origin in Central America. Where it is alternatively known as sand plum.

It is round or oval with light green or light yellow skin, and the color of its flesh varies from white or pink to dark red and has edible seeds. Guava is loved globally for its unique flavor and fragrance. Guava is one of the super fruits due to its surprising health benefits.

