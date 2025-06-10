Movie Suggestions: 7 Indian historical movies that are worth watching
These historical films offer a blend of drama, action, and patriotism, bringing India’s glorious past to life. Whether you love war epics, royal sagas, or freedom struggles, these movies are essential viewing for history enthusiasts.
Indian cinema has beautifully captured the essence of history through grand storytelling, powerful performances, and stunning visuals. Whether it's tales of bravery, royal sagas, or freedom struggles, these films bring history to life. Here are seven must-watch Indian historical movies that will leave you mesmerized.
1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
Historical Era: 17th Century Maratha Empire
Plot: The film narrates the heroic battle of Sinhagad, where Tanhaji Malusare, a trusted warrior of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fights against the Mughal forces to reclaim the Kondhana Fort.
Why Watch? Stunning action sequences, gripping storytelling, and Ajay Devgn’s powerful performance make this a must-watch.
2. Kesari (2019)
Historical Era: Battle of Saragarhi (1897)
Plot: Based on the incredible true story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders, displaying unmatched courage and sacrifice.
Why Watch? Akshay Kumar’s inspiring portrayal and the film’s emotional depth make it a cinematic masterpiece.
3. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Historical Era: Indian Independence Movement
Plot: A biographical drama on the life of Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary freedom fighter who challenged British rule and sacrificed his life for India’s independence.
Why Watch? Ajay Devgn’s award-winning performance and the film’s historical accuracy make it a must-watch.
4. Chhaava (2025)
Historical Era: Maratha Empire (17th Century)
Plot: The film tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who continued his father’s legacy and fought against the Mughal Empire.
Why Watch? Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance, intense battle sequences, and a gripping narrative bring this historical saga to life.
5. Padmaavat (2018)
Historical Era: Rajput Kingdom (13th Century)
Plot: The film showcases the legend of Queen Padmavati, her bravery, and the battle against Alauddin Khilji, who was obsessed with her beauty.
Why Watch? Visually stunning cinematography, Deepika Padukone’s graceful performance, and Ranveer Singh’s intense portrayal of Khilji.