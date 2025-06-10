Image Credit : Social Media

Historical Era: 17th Century Maratha Empire

Plot: The film narrates the heroic battle of Sinhagad, where Tanhaji Malusare, a trusted warrior of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fights against the Mughal forces to reclaim the Kondhana Fort.

Why Watch? Stunning action sequences, gripping storytelling, and Ajay Devgn’s powerful performance make this a must-watch.