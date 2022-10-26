Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with their daughter Malti Marie in matching outfits-pictures

Priyanka Chopra Diwali Puja: Being a traditional Indian at heart, Priyanka Chopra always celebrates all significant holidays with her husband, Nick Jonas. This year also, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali in style with their daughter Malti Marie.

The world-famous actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, the well-known actor-singer Nick Jonas, are now enjoying their new duties as parents. The power couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

On Instagram, the actor-singer and the Citadel actress frequently give their followers and admirers images of their infant daughter. Priyanka Chopra is a traditional Indian at heart and always celebrates all significant holidays with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali in style, as usual, this year.

The adored couple celebrated Diwali for the first time this year with their little daughter Malti Marie. To the joy of their fans and followers, Nick Jonas just posted a sneak glimpse of the special event on his official Instagram account. In the photos, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie appear to be having a great time while doing the Diwali puja. They are all wearing similar off-white clothing. The images that Nick posted do not, however, show Malti Marie's face.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” the actor-singer captioned his post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is now preoccupied with several exciting projects. She is starring in crucial parts in the romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me and the spy thriller Citadel. With the much-anticipated road movie Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra is also returning to Bollywood. Her debut on-screen cooperation with current actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will occur on this Farhan Akhtar-directed production.