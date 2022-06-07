Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa; pictures go viral

    At Bulgari's Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris on Monday, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Blackpink's Lisa dazzled.

    Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa; pictures go viral RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    At Bulgari's Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris, France on Monday, June 06 Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show. The 39-year-old 'Quantico' actress attended the event alongside Lisa from K-pop phenomenon Blackpink and Anne Hathaway from Hollywood.

    With the 'Armageddon Time' actress in Valentino and the K-pop singer in Pinkong, Anne and Lisa harmonised their vibrant yellow costumes. Anne wore neon yellow shorts with a button-up shirt-cape and a gilded crystal necklace. She completed her ensemble with big bangles and rings. Lisa, 25, wore a skin-tight co-ord with a bandeau top and a flowy skirt and looked gorgeous. Lisa wore the attire to show off her toned stomach, which she accessorised with emerald green jewellery.

    Also Read:  Meet Zaheer Iqbal; Sonakshi Sinha to marry 'The Notebook' actor this year

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Meanwhile, Priyanka, 39, dazzled in a burnt orange shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. The trio attended the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie of them from the event. She wrote: “And then there was us… girls just wanna have fun!"

    More pictures of the three gorgeous divas have emerged from the Paris event on social media. Sharing a pic of the trio from the event, one fan wrote, “The Queens of Hollywood, Bollywood and the K-pop." Another one said, “So Pri, Anne Hathway, and Lisa are chilling together? Damn!!! Three of the most beautiful ladies out there.

    Priyanka Chopra was filming her web series Citadel till last month. At their Los Angeles home, she and her husband Nick Jonas are also spending time with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

    Also Read: Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kylie Jenner promotes ‘frees the nipple’ in scandalous bikini

     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 9:48 AM IST
