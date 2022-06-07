Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kylie Jenner promotes ‘frees the nipple’ in scandalous bikini

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 8:26 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner flaunts her curvy body in a sultry Instagram image on Monday, June 06, posing in a graphic bikini promotes ‘frees the nipple’ 
     

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    "Free the nipple," Kylie Jenner, 24, captioned two close-up images of her trompe l'oeil Jean Paul Gaultier bikini top on Instagram.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    The sultry swimsuit, branded "The Naked Bikini," is part of the French fashion house's partnership with stylist Lotta Volkova and costs $325 (Rs 25k plus).

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    It comes with a matching nude bikini bottom in a beige tone and is made of stretch nylon. The series also includes a "Naked Maxi Dress" ($680) with an even more revealing design of the female body's lower regions. 
     

    Kylie Jenner appears to understand that actions speak louder than words in this situation. The photo received over three million likes in the first hour after it was released, with celebrities commenting "Free them!" in agreement.
     

    Kylie Jenner didn't need to add any accessories to her appearance because it's unlikely that anybody would notice. On the other hand, the Instagram queen always delivers and finishes the ensemble with black Prada shield sunglasses and silver earrings.
     

    Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to a baby in February and has a daughter with Travis Scott named Stormi, appears to be visiting the Amangari resort in the recently released photos.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif got Covid 19 positive after Karan Johar birthday bash drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif got Covid-19 positive after Karan Johar’s birthday bash?

    KK last record song Dhoop Paani Bahne De is out now drb

    KK’s last record song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, is out now!

    Hollywood Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie and TV Awards drb

    Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

    Dharmendra quashes hospitalisation rumours says I am not sick in a video drb

    Dharmendra quashes ‘hospitalisation’ rumours; says, ‘I am not sick’ in a video

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for June 7 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 7: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hollywood 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body drb

    7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 7, 2022

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Key battles to look out for during T20Is-krn

    India vs South Africa 2022: Key battles to look out for during T20Is

    Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif got Covid 19 positive after Karan Johar birthday bash drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif got Covid-19 positive after Karan Johar’s birthday bash?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon