Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kylie Jenner promotes ‘frees the nipple’ in scandalous bikini

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curvy body in a sultry Instagram image on Monday, June 06, posing in a graphic bikini promotes ‘frees the nipple’



Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

"Free the nipple," Kylie Jenner, 24, captioned two close-up images of her trompe l'oeil Jean Paul Gaultier bikini top on Instagram.

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

The sultry swimsuit, branded "The Naked Bikini," is part of the French fashion house's partnership with stylist Lotta Volkova and costs $325 (Rs 25k plus).

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

It comes with a matching nude bikini bottom in a beige tone and is made of stretch nylon. The series also includes a "Naked Maxi Dress" ($680) with an even more revealing design of the female body's lower regions.



Kylie Jenner appears to understand that actions speak louder than words in this situation. The photo received over three million likes in the first hour after it was released, with celebrities commenting "Free them!" in agreement.



Kylie Jenner didn't need to add any accessories to her appearance because it's unlikely that anybody would notice. On the other hand, the Instagram queen always delivers and finishes the ensemble with black Prada shield sunglasses and silver earrings.

