Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you'

    Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18 and spent it with her family, including singer husband Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas. See photos

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18. Because of her talent, actress Priyanka has garnered global recognition. Not to mention, she began her cinematic career in Bollywood. Yesterday, the actress celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas with her family, which includes husband, Nick Jonas and infant daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to his Instagram, the singer dropped a romantic picture with wife-actress Priyanka.

    Nick wrote a lovely message too as he wished on her 41st birthday. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    The duo can be seen in the photo hugging in a love-filled stance on a cruise ship. They were both wearing sunglasses. Priyanka donned a patterned bikini for the session, while Nick wore a blue sleeveless shirt. 

    As soon as Nick Jonas shared the romantic picture on Instagram, fans did not waste a minute to wish the actress a 'happy birthday' and also praised the couple. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday PCJ...love you." Another commented, "Such beautiful words! Love you both." "Priyanka Nick ki Jodi ke liye Like Button," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating out queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world."

    Priyanka and Nick recently attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Post their day out, Nick shared a few photos with PC and added a heartwarming note summing up his day. The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    On the work front, Priyanka was most recently seen in the show Citadel with Steve Madden. Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu direct the programme. It also has Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in it. Priyanka is now working on her forthcoming project, Heads of State. She will be spotted alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. Ilya Naishuller is the film's director. 

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos ADC

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos

    5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are rage in India vma eai

    5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

    Ve Kamleya OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track ATG

    'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

    Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi' ADC

    Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi'

    'The Namesake' to 'A Suitable Boy': 7 best books of Indian diaspora authors MSW EAI

    'The Namesake' to 'A Suitable Boy': 7 best books of Indian diaspora authors

    Recent Stories

    We represent 'One India, United India': NDA resolution

    We represent 'One India, United India': NDA resolution

    Petrol and diesel price today July 19 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Kerala news Live 19 july major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Oommen Chandy's funeral procession to Kottayam today

    Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos) RBA

    Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos)

    Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail RBA

    Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon