Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you'

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18 and spent it with her family, including singer husband Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas. See photos

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18. Because of her talent, actress Priyanka has garnered global recognition. Not to mention, she began her cinematic career in Bollywood. Yesterday, the actress celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas with her family, which includes husband, Nick Jonas and infant daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to his Instagram, the singer dropped a romantic picture with wife-actress Priyanka.

Nick wrote a lovely message too as he wished on her 41st birthday. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

The duo can be seen in the photo hugging in a love-filled stance on a cruise ship. They were both wearing sunglasses. Priyanka donned a patterned bikini for the session, while Nick wore a blue sleeveless shirt.

As soon as Nick Jonas shared the romantic picture on Instagram, fans did not waste a minute to wish the actress a 'happy birthday' and also praised the couple. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday PCJ...love you." Another commented, "Such beautiful words! Love you both." "Priyanka Nick ki Jodi ke liye Like Button," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating out queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world."

Priyanka and Nick recently attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Post their day out, Nick shared a few photos with PC and added a heartwarming note summing up his day. The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

On the work front, Priyanka was most recently seen in the show Citadel with Steve Madden. Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu direct the programme. It also has Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in it. Priyanka is now working on her forthcoming project, Heads of State. She will be spotted alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. Ilya Naishuller is the film's director.