    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024

    Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history at Cannes when her film, 'All We Imagine as Light', received the prestigious 'Le Grand Prix' award.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 26, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    Payal Kapadia made history at Cannes when her film, 'All We Imagine as Light', received the prestigious 'Le Grand Prix' award. For the first time in thirty years, an Indian film competed in the festival's main competition. The film's team, which included director Payal Kapadia and performers Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and Kani Kusruti, accepted the award during the Cannes Film Festival 2024's closing ceremony.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet

    'All We Imagine as Light'

    'All We Imagine as Light' is about Prabha, a nurse who receives an unexpected present from her estranged husband, causing her life to unravel. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a discreet area in the city to spend alone time with her boyfriend. According to the plot, the two nurses take a road trip to a coastal town, where the mystical forest serves as a venue for their fantasies to realize.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
