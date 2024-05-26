Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya not getting divorced? Actress THIS comment on Krunal Pandya's post goes viral

    On Saturday, Indian batter Krunal Pandya turned to Instagram to post a photo with his son, Kavir, and Hardik's son, Agastya on which Natasa Stankovic dropped a cute comment. 

    First Published May 26, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's divorce rumors have been circulating for a while now. Fans speculated this after she removed Pandya from her name and was not seen in any IPL matches. Hardik also did not post anything on her birthday which was on March 04. Although nothing official has come out from their end, Natasa's comment on brother-in-law Krunal Pandya's post raised speculations of them not getting separated.

    Natasa Stankovic's comment on Krunal Pandya's photo

    On Saturday, the Indian batter turned to Instagram to post a photo with his son, Kavir, and Hardik's son, Agastya. The photographs show the children having fun with the cricketer on which Natasa Stankovic left a beautiful comment on Krunal Pandya's photos of her and Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya. Her reaction to her brother-in-law's tweet comes as Natasa and Hardik's marriage is reportedly on the verge of divorce. 

    Also read: Cannes 2024: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia makes history as film 'All We Imagine As Light' wins Grand Prix

    Natasa and Hardik Pandya

    Natasa and Hardik have been married for 4 years. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, 2020, and married in May 2020. They also have a three-year-old son named Agastya Pandya. 

