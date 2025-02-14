Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee are married! WATCH pictures, videos from their wedding day

Actor Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with his girlfriend Priya Banerjee. Prateik and Priya took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.

ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Actor Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with his girlfriend Priya Banerjee. On Friday evening, Prateik and Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They even shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.

"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

 
 
 
 
 
Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

Also read: Who is Priya Banerjee? The actress set to marry Prateik Babbar THIS Valentine's; Details inside

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds.

"Congratulations...best wishes to you two," a fan wrote.

Actors Bobby Deol and Karan Tacker dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019. 

 

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.

Also read: 'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam.

